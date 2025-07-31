Advertisement
Civil Defence wrongly blasts ‘complacent’ workers mowing during tsunami advisory

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Kiwis have been told to remain alert for 'strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore'.

As the tsunami threat loomed at dawn, Auckland Council contractors were spotted getting to work.

In their hi-vis jackets, the workers started mowing the lawn in St Heliers soon after an emergency alert jolted New Zealanders awake this morning.

The Civil Defence director blasted these

