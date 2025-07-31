“The word I used before is complacency.

“You know, this is not the actions that we should be doing. I’m sure they’ve got a really good reasons for it, but the key reason for any of this is that we want New Zealanders to be safe.

“If it’s going to be delaying things by a few hours, it’ll rather be delayed by a few hours than put your life at risk or the life of others at risk, because if you enter that water or you get swept away by a wave, then you’re also putting the first responders at risk as well.

“No water, no beaches until after midday.”

Lawns being mowed in St Helier’s this morning. Photo / Supplied

Auckland Council’s general manager of parks and community facilities, Taryn Crewe, said the council’s contractors mowing in Mission Bay were not in the area covered by the beach and marine area tsunami advisory.

“The grassed areas sit within the land threat zone (and there was no land threat as a result of this tsunami activity).

“We have checked with Nema and understand that Mr Price was commenting generally on people carrying out activities in beach and marine areas against official advice.”

Nema extended the tsunami threat advisory in New Zealand to at least 3pm today for the west coast and indefinitely for the east as the country continues to experience “strong and unusual currents”.

“Due to the reflections off South America, there continues to be a possibility for continued beach and marine threat overnight for the east coasts of both the North and South Islands.

“The Chatham Islands are also likely to experience similar surges to what it did overnight last night. A further National Advisory will be issued mid-afternoon.”

Nema said those who live or were on boats when the advisory was put in place should remain on shore. People should also continue to stay away from coastlines and stay out of the water, it urged.

