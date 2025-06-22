Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

City Rail Link: Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown replanning Maungawhau railway station

Simon Wilson
By
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Empty land surrounding the Maungawhau Railway Station currently under construction. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Empty land surrounding the Maungawhau Railway Station currently under construction. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

There’s an enormous dirt patch in Mt Eden right now, surrounding the site of the new Maungawhau (Mt Eden) Railway Station. And according to Mayor Wayne Brown, there are big question marks about whether buses, taxis, ride shares like Uber and private vehicles will be able to drive all the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand