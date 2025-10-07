One of the actions, to publish the Defence Industry Strategy, had already been ticked off last week.

Of the 28 actions in its previous plan, two had not been completed.

Taking Cabinet decisions to approve open banking regulations was listed as “partially completed”, as was processing legislation to specifically criminalise foreign interference and strengthen espionage offences.

The former still needs more time to draft the legislation, while the latter is having its second reading.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said the focus on the latest plan was on getting things built.

“We are making construction easier and faster, delivering smarter solutions to finance new projects like social housing developments, and pushing for more competition and growth in important sectors,” Luxon said.

The to-do list:

1. Introduce new planning legislation to replace the RMA.

2. Pass the Fast-track Approvals Amendment Bill to improve supermarket competition and further streamline planning approval for regionally and nationally significant projects.

3. Pass legislation to allow granny flats and other small structures up to 70sq m to be built without needing a building consent.

4. Introduce legislation to amend the Infrastructure Funding and Financing Act.

5. Publish the Government’s priorities for Budget 2026 in the Budget Policy Statement.

6. Outline next steps of Going For Growth agenda in two pillars: Promoting Global Trade and Investment, and Innovation, Technology and Science.

7. Pass legislation to enable Time of Use charging in our major cities.

8. Launch the Community Housing Provider Loan Guarantee Scheme to reduce borrowing costs for housing providers.

9. Take policy decisions to introduce rate caps.

10. Pass the Regulatory Standards Bill.

11. Introduce the Commerce Amendment Bill to improve New Zealand’s economy-wide competition settings.

12. Publish the Defence Industry Strategy.

13. Introduce legislation to focus the earthquake-prone building system on high-risk buildings.

14. Sign contracts for and publicly detail the Government’s ferry solution for Cook Strait.

15. Begin the hospitality sector review.

16. Pass the Hauraki Gulf Marine Protection Bill to establish new marine protected areas.

17. Confirm the first events that will be funded by the $50 million Events Attraction and one-off Events Boost packages.

18. Introduce legislation for the Arms Act and refer to Select Committee.

19. Introduce legislation to strengthen consequences for crime in the Crimes Act, including new citizen’s arrest powers.

20. Take Cabinet policy decisions on options to provide more tools to address anti-social behaviour.

21. Pass legislation to make stalking an illegal and jailable offence.

22. Release an updated Transnational, Serious, and Organised Crime Strategy and Action Plan.

23. End contracted emergency housing in Rotorua.

24. Begin construction on a new medical school at the University of Waikato.

25. Progress legislation to support the timeliness, efficiency, integrity and resilience of the electoral system, and ban prisoner voting.

26. Issue a new Tertiary Education Strategy focused on innovation and productivity.

27. Publish Health NZ’s 10-year Digital Investment Plan.

28. Roll out a boost to diagnostic services, ensuring timely, quality testing for New Zealanders.

29. Make additional investments through the Social Investment Fund to improve the lives of vulnerable New Zealanders.

30. Make the new assessment tool (SMART) available for familiarisation.

31. Introduce legislation to establish the New Zealand School Property Agency.

32. Release the finalised English and Maths curriculum for Years 0-10.

33. Release the curriculum draft for Years 0-10 in other learning areas.

– RNZ