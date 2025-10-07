Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Christopher Luxon unveils quarterly plan with 33 Government priorities

RNZ
4 mins to read

David Seymour, Christopher Luxon and Winston Peters. Photo / RNZ

David Seymour, Christopher Luxon and Winston Peters. Photo / RNZ

By RNZ

The Government will make a decision on rates caps before the end of the year, with a note to “take policy decisions” on caps listed on its latest quarterly action plan.

The contracts for new Cook Strait ferries will be signed, and construction of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save