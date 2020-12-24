Christmas weather: Gusty, but no need to wrap up with pleasant day for most

A pleasant, but unspectacular day weather-wise is lined up for most on Christmas, with Auckland tipped for a slightly gusty day with a high of 21C.

While much of the north is in for a day of settled weather, colder temperatures - and possible thunderstorms - could rain on the Christmas parade for some South Islanders.

MetService meteorologist Andy Best said Christmas Day weather in Auckland would be "not too bad" with high cloud to increase in the afternoon.

"The winds are a little bit blustery so people should take a layer if they're out in the open to wrap up. Even though it's a maximum of 21C, the winds will be quite gusty for much of the day from the southwest.

"We're talking a wind speed of 25km/h. It's not too windy but it could be gusty."

The weather is expected to stay consistent across the day.

Isolated showers are forecast in the west of the North Island, from Wellington to Waitomo, but it will clear and become fine in the morning.

Gisborne, Hawke's Bay, and the Tararua are also at risk of afternoon and evening showers.



Temperatures across the North Island will be at their averages today for this time of year.

The hot spots will be Whakatane and Tauranga - facing around 25C/26C - as well as Gisborne with 25C, Hastings, Kerikeri and Whangārei set for highs of 24C.

Pohutukawa flowering on the banks of the Hatea River, Riverside, Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

'Unseasonably cool' south

In terms of temperatures today, it's not looking very hot at all in parts of the South Island, with many places dropping below their averages for this time of year.

Ashburton only gets up to 15C (normally 21C in late December), Oamaru tips 14C (normally 19C),

Queenstown should be around 21C but it will only manage to squeeze up to around 17C maximum on Christmas day.

"It's quite cool from Ashburton, down to Queenstown and Central Otago, and the next day, Boxing Day, is even colder."

The likes of Christchurch will peak at 14C on Boxing Day when the Garden City should see temps of 22C this time of year.

Isolated showers are forecast to develop around Clutha, Southland and Dunedin across the morning.

Scattered rain is on the cards for much of North Otago and Canterbury, but it does clear in the morning and become fine, Best said.

However, afternoon and evening thunderstorms are possible about south Canterbury, eastern and central Otago, Dunedin, and Clutha.

After a wet Christmas eve in Christchurch, the showers are set to clear by morning but return in the afternoon.

In Dunedin, the showers forecast from midday could turn thundery with hail.

"There's a moderate risk of those occurring," Best said.

It could also turn wet later in the day in Buller and the Nelson Lakes areas with the chance of evening showers.

Christmas Day forecasts

Kaitaia Fine with high cloud. Southwesterlies. 22C high, 14C low.

Whangārei Fine with high cloud. Southwesterlies. 24C, 14C.

Auckland Fine spells with high cloud. Southwesterlies easing. 21C, 16C.

Hamilton Fine spells with increasing high cloud and southwesterlies 22C, 9C.

Tauranga Fine, with increasing high cloud. Southwesterlies. 25C, 13C.

New Plymouth Fine spells with some high cloud and southwesterlies. 20C, 12C.

Rotorua Fine spells with increasing high cloud and southwesterlies. 23C, 11C.

Napier Fine, southerlies with increasing high cloud. 25C, 15C.

Wellington ​ Cloudy periods. Light winds, northerlies developing evening. 20C, 11C.

Nelson ​Fine, becoming cloudy overnight with showers. Southwesterlies turning northerly in the afternoon. 22C, 12C.

Christchurch​ Showers clearing in the morning, then returning in the afternoon. Southeasterlies turning northeast in the afternoon. 16C, 9C.

Dunedin ​ Cloudy periods. Showers from midday, some possibly thundery with hail. Westerlies turning northeast in the afternoon.16C, 8C.