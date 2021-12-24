Christmas theft: Holidaymakers urged to hide presents, keep houses secure as burglaries set to spike

People are being urged to hide valuables in their car and homes as thefts are set to spike over January. Photo / Doug Sherring

A man's Christmas Day was ruined last year when he came home from celebrations to find his front door open and over $14,000 of his belongings taken, including a GoPro camera, Bluetooth speakers, and jewellery

Holidaymakers are being warned to hide Christmas presents and valuables away from prying eyes and to lock up properly before heading out.

Opportunistic thieves are expected to be on the prowl for empty homes and unattended cars across the summer, with reports of stolen property set to peak in January.

AA Insurance is warning Kiwis that December and January are the busiest months for thieves.

"A lot of thefts are opportunistic, where people are looking for really simple, easy options," said customer relations manager Amelia Macandrew.

"If you make your things less tempting [to steal] that's often a good start."

Every year there is a peak in content claims in January, AA Insurance data shows, including home and car burglaries.

Last year more than half of thefts happened when people were away for less than 24 hours, according to the 2021 AA Insurance Lifestyle Survey.

And of those thefts, the majority happened when people were away from home for three hours or less.

Macandrew said it is a good reminder for people to put the house alarm on or use deadlocks even if they are just popping out.

"[It] just shows thieves can move really quickly. They're not wasting any time, and they're usually going for quick options.

"In summer a lot of people are tempted to leave windows open when they go out because it's really hot. The key message is to make sure, even if you're out for a short period of time, make sure your house is secure."

In one other case reported to AA Insurance, a woman had a house sitter while she was away last Christmas.

But when the house sitter went outside on the morning of Christmas Eve, she found the utility shed broken into, and over $10,000 of equipment stolen, including a ride on mower, chainsaw, and hedge trimmer.

Macandrew said it was important for presents or delivery packages to be hidden out of sight to avoid temptation.

"Keep your grille door locked if you want to open your front door to air the house on those warmer days.

"An open front door can prove a great temptation ... especially if they can see valuables near the door, gifts under the tree, or tell-tale packaging on the kerbside."

Car thefts are also common over warmer months - when people to tend to be further away from their vehicles for longer, like at the beach or a park.

Despite almost 90 per cent of people choosing to lock their cars, around a quarter have had their car broken into, the survey shows.

"It can be anything from sunglasses to sporting equipment. We've even had car seats and groceries - and even takeaways - taken out of the car," said Macandrew.

"As a general rule, if you wouldn't leave the equivalent of cash in your car, you shouldn't leave those items. Tuck them away in a glove compartment or boot where they can't be seen."

A Boxing Day car theft setback a man $13,000 after his fishing and diving gear were stolen along with a photography drone and GoPro.

"I don't want people paranoid but [it's about] making sure they use simple safety measures like turning your alarm on," said Macandrew.

"It's amazing the number of people who don't use their alarm but have one. And security only works when you use them."

The AA Insurance survey found only half of people, 51 per cent, who have an alarm actually use it.

Experiencing a break-in doesn't necessarily prompt people to make changes - with 33 per cent of respondents doing nothing at all.

"After a year of regional lockdowns, Kiwis are excited about getting out and about this holiday season, as are thieves, so it's no time to forget the security basics," said Macandrew.

AA Insurance tips

Burglaries

1. Gifts under the tree are tempting for thieves so make sure they, and other valuables, can't be seen from outside the home. Also, be careful when disposing of any tell-tale packaging.

2. Don't advertise you're not at home by leaving messages on your answering machine or on social networking sites, or having parcels delivered to an empty house.

3. Let your neighbours know if you're going to be away, give them your contact phone number, and ask them to clear your mail, put washing on the line, or park in your driveway.

4. Make it difficult for someone to break into your home – lock your shed, put away your tools and wheelie bins, and trim trees and shrubs so there are no places for burglars to hide. Don't leave a spare house key in obvious places for you, Santa, or thieves to find.

5. Consider security options for your home that complement each other, such as alarms, security lights, and deadlocks on doors and windows. Remember they'll only work if you use them – even if you aren't out for long.

Theft from cars

1. Lock your car, no matter where it's parked and keep your keys with you. Try to park in open, well-lit areas, or an attended, secure parking building.

2. It's preferable that you take shopping and other valuables (e.g. wallet, sunglasses, mobile, iPods) with you. If you wouldn't leave the equivalent amount in cash in your car, then you shouldn't leave your items.

3. If you've shopped 'til you've dropped, and you need to leave items in your car, then keep them in the boot where they can't be seen. Don't have them on display.

4. Remove the GPS cradle and mobile charger.

5. Install additional security to your car such as an alarm, or immobiliser, to help deter thieves.