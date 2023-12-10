A creative Christmas display in Greenhithe. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Ever since Chevy Chase climbed onto the roof of the Griswald family home in the 1989 movie National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation festive lights been a competitive sport.

Poor old Clark Griswald had to meet the challenge of snow and ice-covered shingles and incandescent bulbs that drew thousands of amps causing a localised power outage (not mention the bill!) but luckily for us technology has change the landscape.

Image 1 of 13 : A giant star surrounds Santa and reindeer in Henderson. Photo / Hayden Woodward

LED lighting is inexpensive to buy and cheap to run. And the varieties available from intermittent flashing, to strobe, laser projections, multi-coloured and a myriad of shapes and sizes means that the competition is well and truly on.

Franklin Rd in Freeman’s Bay has long been the go-to place to be wowed and to wonder at the Yuletide extravaganza. But its popularity proved problematic with slow traffic and crowded footpaths. In response, many other parts of Auckland are now festooned with flashy festivity as competition for holiday honours spreads far and wide.

And for those of us who prefer a bit of late-night Christmas shopping, it’s a convenient and entertaining way to light the way home.