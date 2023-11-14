A Christmas tree made from colourful road cones has been put up by Wellington City Council staff on Courtenay Place. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A Christmas tree made from colourful road cones has been put up by Wellington City Council staff on Courtenay Place. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Giant bauble decorations appearing on the streets of Tamaki Makaurau is a sure sign that there are only 39 shopping days until Christmas.

The baubles, an annual feature in central Auckland for 15 years, were jointly financed by Heart of the City and Auckland Council and range in size, with the largest 6.5 metres high and 6 metres wide. They’re made up of pentagonal sections weighted down with giant water drums, the heaviest tipping the scales at more than 4 tonnes.

Auckland's 15-year-old baubles are back for Christmas. Photo / Michael Craig

In stark contrast, Wellington City Council has splashed out on some new festive cheer this year with a cheeky poke at its roading woes after creating a Christmas tree made from road cones.

“As the city is undergoing a number of infrastructural projects to make it a city fit for the 21st century, we are having some playful fun with a road cone Christmas tree and elves wearing hi-vis vests and road cone hats throughout the festivities,” said Stephen Blackburn, Wellington Council’s manager city events.

The road cones tree is a playful poke at Wellington's roading woes. Photo / Mark Mitchell

With financial troubles worrying both councils, splashing out on festive frills might seem a bit frivolous.

Viv Beck, chief executive at Heart of the City, knows Auckland’s old baubles are a winner.

“We love our giant baubles… and the good news is they’re just part of the Christmas festivities planned for Auckland’s city centre this year,” Beck said.

“Along with Auckland Council and other city centre partners, supported by the city centre targeted rate, we’re proud to be bringing Christmas magic right through to Christmas Eve. Along with the baubles, ‘The Pav’ will be returning, along with lights, music, performances, markets and more – all set to capture imaginations and brighten hearts – day and night.”

Mayor Wayne Brown will be relieved at the restraint being shown by reusing decorations from Christmas pasts. And even more relieved that somebody hasn’t had the bright idea of dressing up road cones for Christmas!