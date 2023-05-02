Police responded to reports of the serious incident in Takanini around 12.40am on December 25, 2022. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police responded to reports of the serious incident in Takanini around 12.40am on December 25, 2022. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Prosecutors have dropped a charge against a South Auckland man who was accused of fatally attacking a man with a sword on Christmas morning.

The 47-year-old, who continues to have name suppression, had an assault charge dropped before his hearing at the Papakura District Court today.

Crown prosecutor Gareth Kayes declined to comment on the decision to withdraw the charge.

However, a police spokesperson said, “following legal advice, this has been determined to be self-defence and as a result this charge has been withdrawn.”

Most details of what is alleged to have occurred during the early hours of December 25 last year remain suppressed.

Emergency services were called to an address in Takanini at about 12.20am on Christmas Day after reports of disorder and fighting. Upon arrival, they found Baden Taikato with critical injuries.

Despite attempts to save him, the 57-year-old died a short time later.

His alleged attacker was charged on Boxing Day with assault with a sword, and police indicated at the time that more charges were likely.

Baden Taikato, 57, died on Christmas Day in 2022. Photo / Supplied

In January, the accused’s lawyer Annabel Ives said the charge her client faced was “essentially a holding charge” and may change.

The man later pleaded not guilty to assault with a weapon in February but prosecutors still weren’t sure if they were going to file a homicide-related charge against the man in February, however, said at the time that a more serious charge may still be forthcoming.