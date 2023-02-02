Police responded to reports of the serious incident in Takanini around 12.40am. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Prosecutors still aren’t sure if they will file a homicide-related charge against a South Auckland man who is accused of having fatally attacked another man with a sword on Christmas morning.

The 47-year-old defendant appeared before Papakura District Court Judge Nick Webby today via audio-video feed as he pleaded not guilty to assault with a weapon, which carries a maximum sentence of five years’ imprisonment.

All those in attendance, however, acknowledged that a more serious charge may still be forthcoming.

“The Crown is still in discussions with police regarding the possibility of a new charge,” Judge Webby summarised at the end of the brief hearing.

The defendant’s identity, along with most details of what is alleged to have occurred that morning, remain suppressed.

Emergency responders were called to an address in Takanini around 12.20am on Christmas Day after reports of disorder and fighting. Upon arrival, they found Baden Taikato with critical injuries.

Despite attempts to save him, the 57-year-old died a short time later.

“Police extend our condolences to the deceased person’s friends and family at this difficult time,” detective inspector Warrick Adkin, field crime manager for Counties Manukau, said in a statement on Christmas Day.

The defendant was charged on Boxing Day with assault with a sword, and police indicated at the time that more charges were likely.

During a court appearance last month, it was suggested to Judge Richard Earwaker that the time of the year was contributing to a delay in making a decision. A Manukau Crown prosecutor who would handle the case was on leave, he was told.

A tangi was held for Taikato on New Year’s Eve at Otawhiwhi Marae in Bowentown, Bay of Plenty.

Baden Taikato, 57, died on Christmas Day in 2022. Photo / Supplied

In tributes on social media, he was praised as a “respected and thoughtful” family member and a humble man who took the time to reach out to his nieces and nephews on their birthdays.

“I hope you’re running those clouds playing rugby up there,” one person wrote, while another recalled a “hardworking man” who would be remembered for his singing, laughter and “awesome vibe to drink with”.

Next to the flowers, mourners emptied a can of Victoria Bitter beer on his grave.







