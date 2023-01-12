Police responded to reports of the attack in Takanini about 12.40am on Christmas Day. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A South Auckland man accused of a fatal sword attack on Christmas morning has appeared in court again.

The 47-year-old was granted interim name suppression in his first appearance on December 30 via audio-visual feed before Judge Sanjay Patel in the Manukau District Court on a charge of assault with a weapon.

He appeared in the Papakura District Court on Thursday afternoon before Judge Richard Earwaker via audio-visual link from prison.

His lawyer Annabel Ives said the charge her client faced was “essentially a holding charge” and may change as the victim was dead.

However, the time of year was proving an issue as a Manukau Crown prosecutor who would handle the case was on leave. It remains unclear how the Crown will proceed with the charge.

Ives sought and was granted a further remand without plea for three weeks.

The man’s name remains suppressed, as do certain other identifying particulars, such as the address where the incident is alleged to have happened. The name of the victim, Baden Taikato, is not suppressed.

Emergency services were called to a property in Takanini about 12.20am on Christmas Day after reports of disorder and fighting, police said.

They found Taikato with critical injuries.

Despite attempts to save the 57-year-old, he died a short time later.

The defendant was arrested on Boxing Day. Police said at the time the investigation was ongoing and that more charges were likely.

Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin, field crime manager for Counties Manukau, said earlier this week that police would like to hear from anyone who might have witnessed the incident or who might have security or dashcam footage from the area at that time.

“Police extend our condolences to the deceased person’s friends and family at this difficult time,” Adkin said in a statement on Christmas Day.