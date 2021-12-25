Christmas Covid numbers: Ministry of Health set to release info on latest cases and locations

Otara testing centre. Photo / Michael Craig

The Ministry of Health is set to unveil the latest Covid-19 numbers after taking Christmas Day off from reporting the figures.

The data is expected about 1pm.

It was revealed yesterday that 55 prisoners and 21 staff at Auckland Region Women's Corrections Facility were in isolation after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19 on Christmas Eve.

All those affected were being tested for the virus, regional commissioner Lynette Cave said.

The infected staff member is fully vaccinated - as all prison-based staff in New Zealand are required to be - and last worked at the prison between December 17 and 20.

Just over two-thirds - or 167 - of the 248 prisoners at the facility were fully vaccinated as of December 19, just under the national average of 68.1 per cent of prisoners being fully vaccinated.

A person also tested positive for Covid-19 in Taranaki.

The new case was linked to Eltham Primary School, which is the region's biggest cluster, Taranaki District Health Board announced today.

There are now 23 active community cases in the west coast district.

Of those, six are in Stratford, three are in Waitara, 28 are in Eltham/Hawera and six are in New Plymouth.

On Christmas Eve, another person with Covid-19 died. Nearly half of the 50 deaths from the virus in New Zealand have occurred in the past four months as a result of the ongoing Delta outbreak.

University of Otago epidemiologist Michael Baker said every death was tragic and urged Kiwis not to get complacent over the holidays.

"That is a sad milestone ... and 50 deaths is, of course, too many," he told RNZ.

In a global context, New Zealanders had a lot for which to be thankful, he said.

"This still means that New Zealand has by far the lowest mortality rate in the OECD, and it is several hundred-fold less than in most high-income countries.

"We can be grateful ... that as a nation we have really gotten behind this cohesive, responsible approach which is mostly about looking after our family members and our wider community."

While Baker hoped New Zealanders had a chance to enjoy the festive season, he urged people not to take a break from Covid-19 measures.

"I really hope that New Zealanders do take this time to have a relaxing, enjoyable holiday without getting complacent.'