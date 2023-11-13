Tauranga Community Foodbank manager Nicki Goodwin says demand has increased dramatically and the Christmas Appeal is vital.

Christmas is a time that many people associate with presents and indulging in ham, pasta salads, pavlova and probably a few beverages.

However, that’s not the case for a lot of people in Tauranga, who just want something to eat and to feed their children.

Tauranga Community Foodbank is making sure hundreds of people will get to enjoy nutritious and delicious food over the festive season, but they need help from the community.

The Bay of Plenty Times’ six-week Christmas Appeal for the foodbank launched on Saturday.

Foodbank manager Nicki Goodwin said the organisation has faced its toughest year.

She said essentials on the wishlist this year are cereal, canned fruit, muesli bars, nappies sized four to six and creamed corn.

The foodbank would also welcome treats with open arms, which could be anything from shampoo and conditioner to toothpaste, body wash, Milo, coffee, tea, biscuits and other treats.

Goodwin said the donations make “a world of difference”.

“When people arrive at [the] foodbank, they are generally having a pretty hard time. When they leave with good nutritious food that they can take home and make yummy meals with, their day has completely changed.”

She said if there are some treats or personal care items tucked away in their parcels, it “truly is the icing on the cake”.

Tauranga Community Foodbank manager Nicki Goodwin. Photo / Alex Cairns

This year has seen “record demand”, as the organisation spent an average of $20,012 per month on staple foods, compared to $14,758 a month the year before.

Its 12-month food budget was spent in five months, and it needed to make changes to the types of food it purchased.

As a result, the foodbank hasn’t been able to include snack foods for families such as two-minute noodles, muesli bars, chips or crackers in the average of 33 parcels sent out each day.

Cash donations are also welcomed, as they mean the foodbank can purchase items it needs when it needs them.

Last year’s six-week appeal saw $256,471 donated - $167,758.84 in cash and $88,712 in food donations, with each item valued at $2.50. It was the highest amount raised in the appeal’s history. The second-highest was a total of $254,416, donated in 2020.

Tauranga Community Foodbank wishlist 2023

Treats

Cereal

Spreads

Nappies: Size four, five, six

Drinking chocolate and coffee

Muesli bars

Canned fruit

Tinned fish

Any items are welcome, even if they’re not on the list.

Cash donations are also welcome.