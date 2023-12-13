Swimming is one of the key sports at Special Olympics Whangārei.

To celebrate Christmas, every day for 12 days the Advocate is sharing with readers a Northland charity or organisation that supports those in the community. In turn, you can learn how best to help them this festive season. Today we speak to Special Olympics Whangārei.

Few people may know that Special Olympics Whangārei has a connection with the 35th president of the United States, John F. Kennedy. Or to his sister at least.

Eunice Kennedy Shriver started Special Olympics in the US in 1968, and since then the organisation has spread to 193 countries around the world.

Special Olympics Whangārei and Dargaville chairman Martin Barrie said despite this famous link, many people never hear about the global organisation dedicated to inclusion and creating community.

Flying under the radar wasn’t intentional, he explained.

“Our Olympics are not, however, about the best three but about all our athletes — the mental and physical hurdles they must overcome to enable them to compete.

“For this reason, you may get a bit confused at our games because quite often, the last athlete across the line gets the biggest cheer and they deserve it.”

Barrie said Special Olympics gives people with intellectual disabilities a reason to “walk with their shoulders back, a spring in their step and the confidence” to look people in the eye and “say: ‘I am worth it’.”

He said the club’s motto — “For the athlete by the athlete” — was a driving force.

“We advocate for the athlete to take centre stage and have a say in the running of it.”

The club has more than 60 athletes with a wide range of intellectual disabilities such as Down syndrome, autism, and the genetic disorder fragile X syndrome. They take part in athletics, indoor bowls, ten-pin bowling, swimming, basketball, and football.

Barrie said finding volunteers with an interest in sport and sharing their skills with the athletes, each of whom comes with their own qualities and challenges, can be tough.

But, more importantly, finding volunteers with a real desire to walk alongside club members and encourage them to realise their potential and grow was key.

“We are woefully short of volunteers. All we ask is an hour a week. Believe me, it becomes addictive,” Barrie said.

The club is gearing up for the 2025 Special Olympics National Summer Games to be held in Christchurch, and is looking for ideas to help it afford sending the group of 50 participants south.

“We would welcome donations, but would rather raise these funds ourselves,” Barrie said.

“If you can come up with novel ways to fundraise and maybe support us, we would be so grateful.”

Anyone able to volunteer or help with fundraising is encouraged to contact Barrie at martinbarrie10@gmail.com