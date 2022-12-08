Whangārei's longest-serving Special Olympian Tim Watson, about to depart for the national games. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The mum of Whangārei’s longest-serving Special Olympian, Tim Watson, says she couldn’t be prouder as he competes in his 10th Special Olympics National Summer Games.

Pat Strang spoke of 51-year-old Watson’s Olympic pursuits, which helped him overcome what was at times a harrowing childhood in institutions.

He is among the 22-strong Whangārei Special Olympics team joining around 1000 other athletes competing in 10 sports across five days in the event, which is held every four years - this time in Hamilton.

Six coaches - including Leah Hay and David Laird, who are together considered to be the driving force behind the club - are on-hand to guide the local team towards medal contention.

Whangārei's Special Olympians, moments before they hit the road to the nationals. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The Special Olympics, founded in 1968, is the world’s largest sporting organisation for people with intellectual disabilities.

Watson’s medal collection began back in 1985 at New Zealand’s first-ever Special Olympics, hosted in Lower Hutt.

He was a gifted runner, Strang said.

She recalled one race where Watson’s shoes came off mid-run.

“He stopped to pick them up and still got a medal.”

His pace was a far cry from his early years; he took his first steps as a two-year-old.

Watson’s parents realised something was particularly amiss when he refused to walk downstairs as a child.

But Strang said he found his stride - after she did the “hardest thing” she’s ever done in her life.

She signed Watson over to IHC, the country’s largest provider of services for people with intellectual disabilities.

“It was from there that he got involved with the Special Olympics [...] it was a real comradery.”

Tim Watson, right, with fellow long-standing Whangārei Special Olympian Afron Davies. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Watson deviated toward long jump and javelin, but running remained his forte. In his later competitive years, he swapped to walking.

“I spoke to him the other day and said, ‘Why did you give up running, Tim?’ ‘Mum, I’m 51,′ he said.

“I get a bit tearful about that. You don’t realise 51 years have gone past,” Strang said.

A highlight of Watson’s time as a Special Olympian occurred this year when he was formally named the club’s ambassador.

Strang said her son was over the moon.

“We’re very proud of him. He’s just so special.”

Martin Barrie, chairman for Special Olympics Whangārei and Dargaville, said Watson “very much embraced” the title.

Other Special Olympians in the Whangārei squad are: (athletics) Athlete leader Andy Daly, who Barrie said has been “a guiding influence in Dargaville for many years”, Andrew McEwing, Jason Hopper, Tabitha Mason, Arfon Davies, and Shannon Morgan; (ten-pin bowling) 61-year-old Ross Clement, Ian Mora, 70-year-old Linda Blackbourn, David Fowke, SameKnight, Scott Hetherington, Jeremy Forster, coaches Nelson Navalta and Kris Fowke; (swimming) Susie Clark, Katrina Williams, Julia Plant, Garth Laird, and coach Sam Bailey; (indoor bowls) 60-year-old Janet Gold, 63-year-old Pixi Baker, Carey Nichols, and head coach Nadia Morgan.

Special Olympics chief executive Carolyn Young told RNZ the summer games were very inclusive, with competitors classified by their ability in a sport, rather than on the level of their disability.