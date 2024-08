Christ the King School in Burnside, Christchurch, received a hoax threat online. Photo / Google Streetview

A Christchurch primary school has closed after they received a threatening hoax overnight, but classes are set to resume mid-morning.

Christ the King School closed this morning after they received a threatening email.

Police said they were made aware of the threat sent to the school yesterday.

“The source of the threat has since been identified and there is no risk to the public.”