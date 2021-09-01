ChristchurchNZ CEO resigns: Joanna Norris steps down after four years

Outgoing ChristchurchNZ CEO Joanna Norris. Photo / Supplied

Joanna Norris has resigned from her position as CEO of ChristchurchNZ, after four years leading Christchurch's economic development agency, and returning to the media industry.

Norris said in a statement that she was proud of the work ChristchurchNZ has done and making a real difference supporting businesses and attracting activity to the city to create jobs and grow economic wellbeing.

Norris was previously the editor of the Christchurch Press and was Fairfax Media's South Island editor-in-chief for three years up to October 2017.

ChristchurchNZ board chair Dr Therese Arseneau said "We are grateful for the steadfast strategic leadership she has provided since ChristchurchNZ was established, and have now initiated a search process for our next exceptional CEO."

Norris will finish at ChristchurchNZ at the end of October and take up a newly established role as chief content officer for media company Stuff.