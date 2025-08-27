Canterbury District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill said at 1am on Monday police responded to a Rakaia addressafter reports of an intoxicated woman hurting herself, armed with a knife and threatening harm to others.
“Faced with a tense and dangerous situation, and after unsuccessful appeals for the weapon to be put down, police tasered the woman,” Hill said.
“She was arrested and transported to the Christchurch Custody Suite.”
The woman was assessed by a doctor in the suite shortly after 4am before being placed in a cell.