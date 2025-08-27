Advertisement
Woman died in police cell after ‘tense and dangerous’ police callout in Rakaia, Canterbury

Jazlyn Whales
By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
Police are investigating a woman’s death after she harmed herself with a weapon and was tasered by police hours before being found dead in a cell.

Canterbury District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill said at 1am on Monday police responded to a Rakaia address

