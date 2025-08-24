Woman dies in police custody in Christchurch

Police training under review and Newborn baby found dead in Auckland’s Albert Park.

A woman has died in police custody after being found unresponsive in a Christchurch cell this morning.

Canterbury District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill said the woman was found unresponsive around 6.50am.

“Police immediately notified St John, officers also provided medical assistance,” Hill said.

“Sadly, attempts to revive the woman were unsuccessful.”

Police said it was making inquiries into the circumstances of the death, which will be referred to the Coroner and the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA).