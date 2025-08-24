Advertisement
Woman dies in police custody in Christchurch

Jazlyn Whales
By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
Quick Read

Police training under review and Newborn baby found dead in Auckland’s Albert Park.

A woman has died in police custody after being found unresponsive in a Christchurch cell this morning.

Canterbury District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill said the woman was found unresponsive around 6.50am.

“Police immediately notified St John, officers also provided medical assistance,” Hill said.

“Sadly, attempts to revive the woman

