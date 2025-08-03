Suspicious fire at house in North Canterbury, person treated for injuries
By Jazlyn Whales
A person is in hospital with moderate injuries after a suspicious blaze in a Kaiapoi house in the early hours of Monday morning.
Emergency services responded to the blaze on Candy Cres at 2am.
Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Alex Norris said occupants of the house were outside when
crews attended the “well-involved” blaze.
Norris said there was significant damage to the house.