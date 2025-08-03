Trade Minister Todd McClay intends to negotiate the 15% trade tariff imposed by Donald Trump and a major announcement over the future of NCEA is expected. Video / NZ Herald

Suspicious fire at house in North Canterbury, person treated for injuries

A person is in hospital with moderate injuries after a suspicious blaze in a Kaiapoi house in the early hours of Monday morning.

Emergency services responded to the blaze on Candy Cres at 2am.

The fire broke out at a house on Candy Cresent. Photo / Google Maps

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Alex Norris said occupants of the house were outside when crews attended the “well-involved” blaze.

Norris said there was significant damage to the house.