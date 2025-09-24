A senior doctor working at Christchurch Hospital says he’s concerned about its ability to cope as patients are treated in corridors lined with beds, stretchers and wheelchairs.
Senior doctor Dominic Fleischer has worked through Christchurch’s earthquakes and mosque attacks, but he believes the hospital would struggle now, as it continuesto operate above 100% capacity this year.
“I’m not convinced now if something happened we’d be as effective,” Fleischer said.
“The staff are outstanding, the hospital is excellent, but still, we’re far more compromised now.”
Fleischer said because of hospital beds being at full capacity, patients coming through the emergency department couldn’t be admitted to ward beds.
“The ED just backs up and gets busier and busier.
“That’s been the biggest hindrance for us – moving patients through the department [and] our inability to see patients in a nice, timely manner – forcing us to see patients and treat them in corridors.
“For years, we knew this was coming. If you look at graphs of predictions of patient numbers coming to the ED years ago, we’re now hitting exactly what those predictions said they would be.”
Health New Zealand Canterbury group director of operations Hamish Brown said the hospital had been in and out of critical overload, also known as code red, for the past three to four weeks because of “very high presentation rates”.
“In this situation, we use all available spaces to safely care for patients,” Brown said.
“This includes utilising spaces such as resuscitation bays or our consultation rooms to perform clinical assessments to maintain privacy.
“Providing care to the local community remains our priority, and we never turn anyone away from emergency departments in any hospital across New Zealand when they need our care.”
Brown said initiatives have been put in place to manage the high demand, including fast-tracking pathways for faster admissions and offering other ways to get care for people with less-urgent problems.
He said a mass casualty event is a separate situation and is managed through a different process.
Their long-running pay dispute with Health New Zealand continues, with doctors saying the latest offer represents a “real pay cut” when recruitment and retention are critical.
Association of Salaried Medical Specialists (ASMS) executive director Sarah Dalton told The Front Page that Health NZ spends upwards of $200 million annually on locums, rather than investing in salaried specialists.
“Why would you prioritise letting locum rates go up and up for temporary labour? [They] do a good job, but they don’t do the whole job and they’re not here for the long haul, while at the same time you’re saying to a salaried doctor, no, we’re not going to pay you a retention allowance for working in Gisborne or Invercargill.
“It would actually be cheaper for Health New Zealand and better for the public if they incentivise salaried work and disincentivise locum work,” she said.