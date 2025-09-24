Advertisement
Home / New Zealand / Christchurch

Senior doctor warns Christchurch Hospital could face ‘catastrophic failure’

Jazlyn Whales
Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Newstalk ZB South Island reporter saw first hand the dire state of Christchurch Hospital, where it was standing room only. Video / NZ Herald

A senior doctor working at Christchurch Hospital says he’s concerned about its ability to cope as patients are treated in corridors lined with beds, stretchers and wheelchairs.

Senior doctor Dominic Fleischer has worked through Christchurch’s earthquakes and mosque attacks, but he believes the hospital would struggle now, as it continues

