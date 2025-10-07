Advertisement
Pro-Palestine protesters blockade Christchurch aerospace summit, chain themselves to doorways

Space Minister Judith Collins on aerospace ambitions and whether we’ll sign onto AUKUS Pillar II.

Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters have attempted to blockade an aerospace conference in Christchurch, chaining themselves to doors and shutting down all entrances and exits.

More than 100 activists have shut down Te Pae Convention Centre in Christchurch where New Zealand’s largest aerospace conference is being held.

