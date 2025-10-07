“There is no place for war profiteers and genocide enablers in Aotearoa,” says group spokesperson Joseph Bray.

“It’s an insidious industry; we have weapons manufacturers and foreign militaries operating here under the guise of humanitarian progress and innovation.

“Most of us grow up with a sense of awe about rockets, space, and the universe. It’s especially tough to come to terms with the fact that ‘aerospace’ is simply the word militaries and weapons companies use to make their wartime technologies more palatable.”

A Herald visual journalist at the scene has witnessed one protester being carried off in handcuffs by police officers already this morning.

The protesters say their demands are clear; end all rocket launches and development of technologies in New Zealand with military and lethal applications. Or more simply, ‘Keep Space for Peace.’

Peace Action Ōtautahi have concerns with the aerospace industry. Photo / George Heard

They are also calling for an end to Rocket Lab’s launches in New Zealand, including BlackSky satellites from their Mahia Peninsula launchpads.

They say high-resolution images taken by these satellites “are sold to the Israeli Defence Force, who then use that real-time information to locate and strike civilian infrastructure and populations in Gaza”.

“Rocket Lab also launches spy satellites and technology for the United States Military, which threaten Aotearoa’s security and likely violate nuclear-free laws through aiding the US Nuclear Program.”

Rocket Lab chief executive Peter Beck is scheduled to speak at the summit today.

Photo / George Heard

“It’s critical that the public know just how terrifying the industry really is, that’s why I’m here today,” says Davien Gray, currently chained to one of entrances to Te Pae.

“People aren’t really aware of how complicit our country is in Israel’s genocide in Gaza. This blockade sends a clear message that public perception is shifting, and we won’t stand for these launches from New Zealand that enable the mass killing of civilians.

“Not enough people are aware of just how complicit New Zealand is in Israel’s ongoing genocide of Palestinians. We’re here to send a clear message that our government does not represent the views of the people; we won’t stand for genocide-enabling tech to be launched from New Zealand, not now, not ever.”

Space Minister Judith Collins attended the conference yesterday - and is expected back today - telling the Herald about her excitement at the fast-growing sector.

“It’s fabulous work, and we’ve got so many Kiwis now getting this great work,” she told Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW.