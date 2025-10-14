Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Christchurch
Updated

Pak’nSave Rolleston, South Island’s biggest supermarket, opens its doors

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Pak’nSave Rolleston officially opened its doors today.

Pak’nSave Rolleston officially opened its doors today.

Rolleston has a new local landmark today, with the South Island’s largest supermarket officially opening its doors.

At 8100sq m and representing a $40 million-plus investment, Pak’nSave Rolleston brings both scale and substance to New Zealand’s fastest-growing district.

About 270 people have joined the store’s team, making it one of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save