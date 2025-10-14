“This is more than a supermarket – it’s a community hub built to last for generations. The scale, resilience and sustainable design mean Rolleston is well-served today, and well-prepared for tomorrow,” she said.

Pak'nSave Rolleston officially opened its doors today.

The IL3-standard design, rooftop solar and back-up generator capability gives greater assurance it can keep operating during and after major events – a first for Selwyn supermarkets.

The store is owned and operated by Phill and Sarah Blackburn, who are experienced grocers with a reputation for putting their community first.

The Blackburns have over 24 years of grocery experience under their belts, having previously owned and operated Pak’nSave Riccarton, New World Ilam, New World Balclutha and managing New World Wānaka.

“We’re incredibly proud to welcome our community and customers through the doors today,” Phill Blackburn said.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to get ready and it’s fantastic to finally see all the planning come to fruition.”

Sarah Blackburn added: “What excites us most is being part of Rolleston’s and Selwyn’s story. This is a fast-growing, vibrant community and we want people to walk through our doors and feel like this is their supermarket – built for them by a co-operative that invests in and cares for communities and with locals on the team.”