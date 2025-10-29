Speaking with The Agenda podcast today, Whelpton said he had taken Larry the Lamb for a test run ahead of game day “to see if it would actually work”.

“The head’s actually quite tricky,” Whelpton said.

“Unlike the other mascot heads, Larry the Lamb’s fibreglass – it’s like hard plastic, so it’s quite big and heavy.

“It sits on your shoulders; it doesn’t actually sit on top of your head.

“I had a pink ladies’ bike helmet on under the lamb head, which I would turn in and wedge on so the head wouldn’t fly off while I was running.”

Despite owning the national 60m record and the NZ resident 100m, Whelpton jokingly said he had had more recognition from the mascot run than from other events.

Tiaan Whelpton is a record-breaking professional sprinter and an ambassador for the upcoming Special Olympics New Zealand National Summer Games.

“It’s actually funny how much publicity this has gotten now,” Whelpton said.

“It’s probably more than most of my bloody sprint posts have gone – so I’ll take it!”

At the ACT Championships, held in Canberra in January, Whelpton smashed a 30-year-old New Zealand record in the 60m by crossing in 6.50s.

The 25-year-old went well under the previous national mark of 6.59s, set by Gus Nketia in 1995.

Whelpton had earlier recorded a 6.52s in the heats, but that time was discounted due to an illegal level of wind.