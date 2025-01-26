“Me and all the boys were just sitting there behind the line saying, ‘Please just give us a legal wind, because we know we’ll put on some crazy times’,” Whelpton told Newstalk ZB. “And man, oh man, did we.

“When I heard [Kennedy] dropped a 6.43 and I wasn’t too far behind, I knew the times would be pretty quick. But in my mind, I was like, well, if you ran that quick, it must have been windy.

“But to my surprise, the wind was only +1.6, so everything was totally legal. So I was over the moon. I was super stoked.”

Whelpton’s main aim in the meet was to book a spot at the World Indoors, targeting an automatic-qualifying time of 6.55s. He knew he would have another chance to crack that mark this weekend in Sydney but headed to Canberra quietly confident the additional event would be unnecessary.

“In the back of my head, I think I believed it, because I never even booked accommodation for Sydney,” he said. “So at least now I don’t have to cancel a hotel room. Now I can just fly home.”

Whelpton, born and raised in South Africa before moving to Christchurch in 2019, credited his record-breaking run to new coach Angus Ross, whom he described as “one of the top sprint biomechanists and strength-and-conditioning coaches in the world”.

Working in the gym alongside shot-putters Tom Walsh and Nick Palmer, Whelpton had been racking up weightlifting personal bests and translating that power to the track.

“We’re still figuring things out and the training I’m doing with this coach is very different to what I was doing in South Africa – what I was doing in South Africa ended up not working for me,” he said.

“To gym with those boys is pretty inspiring because they’re freakishly strong and they’re always there helping me push the boat out a little bit. I gotta give them a shout out for helping me get here too.”

With the boost received by this run, Whelpton has his sights firmly set on joining Walsh in the New Zealand athletics team at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028. When setting a 100m personal best of 10.14s in 2023, Whelpton came through the 60m mark at around 6.59s, whereas his 6.50s time would translate to a sub-10s run in the glamour event.

“We’ve definitely been hyper-focused on this 60 metre [race],” he said. “Long-term, four-year plan, we’re thinking 2028 Olympics. And so this year was only really supposed to be a ‘let’s find our feet’ kind of year. Let’s try some stuff out. We weren’t expecting to shoot up this quickly, so it’s definitely a welcome surprise.

“If I can just hold my speed for as long as I can, I should be coming through in some pretty crazy 100-metre [times].”