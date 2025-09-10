The cathedral has been a landmark building in central Christchurch for more than a century. Photo / Supplied

Consequently, construction to complete the building, which has stood damaged in the city’s Cathedral Square since the February 22, 2011 earthquake, ground to a halt.

Mark Stewart, Director of CCRL, said at the time that it wouldn’t be walking away from rebuild, nor would it give up on securing more funding.

The Christ Church Cathedral, damaged by the February 2011 earthquake. Photo / Logan Church

However, over a year later, Stewart said the project has made “significant progress” with a new plan to reopen the Cathedral doors and reduce the funding shortfall to between $40m and $45m.

The new plan has attracted endorsement from tangata whenua and key business and community leaders. If successful, it would allow the Cathedral to open by the end of 2030.

“It’s been a busy time. We’ve reviewed and costed a range of options to make the reinstatement achievable,” Stewart said.

The first stage would involve restoring the tower and nave areas, as well as the western wall and rose window - the same areas that were first opened to the public when the church was originally built in 1881.

This would create a space that can seat up to 700 people.

The Cathedral was extensively damaged by earthquakes in 2010 and 2011. Photo / Christchurch Cathedral Reinstatement Project

Stewart said the Cathedral repair was an important part of the “post-quake revitalisation”.

“It is important for the city’s sake that we get this project moving,” he said.

“It’s about ensuring Cathedral Square and the properties around it are brought back to life, providing a capstone to the earthquake era for this and future generations.

“The Cathedral is a part of our city, people are united on the need for progress, so it’s time to come together and make it happen.”

“Christchurch’s central city is thriving, and while its revitalisation is often lauded, the Cathedral is an obstacle to further progress.

“Until there is a resolution, the private sector will remain reluctant to unlock investment in the properties around the Square fully.”

Dean Ben Truman said the Anglican Church leadership has agreed to commit an additional $20m to the project and that it fully supported the new plan.

“The Cathedral, with its tower and Square, was always the hub of our city as well as a major tourist attraction,” Truman said.

“A reopened Christ Church Cathedral will be, as it was before, a place that welcomes everyone and hosts important events for the city.

“We are so thankful for the significant work already achieved, and the support we’ve had in getting it to this point.

“We’re excited with this plan to get the doors open, the bells ringing, and the Square alive again.”

ChristChurch Cathedral, Cathedral Square, Christchurch, 2006. Photo / File

Ben Bridge, whose company Mainland Capital is a part of the redevelopment of Christchurch’s Noah’s Hotel landmark, said Cathedral Square is the “last piece of the puzzle” in terms of the rebuild of the CBD.

“Providing certainty with respect to the Cathedral will give the investment community confidence to develop the area around it fully.

“It will unlock substantial private sector investment that will bring Cathedral Square to life – just as Riverside, Little High, The Crossing, The Terrace, and other developments have delivered."

Christchurch ‘evenly split’ over earthquake-damaged Cathedral debate

In 2017, a church-commissioned survey showed Christchurch was “evenly split” on whether the earthquake-crippled Christ Church Cathedral should be bowled or rebuilt.

Debates had been ongoing since the February 2011 earthquakes regarding the future of the building in the heart of Christchurch.

The church, heritage campaigners, and the wider public had differing opinions on whether it should be restored, partially reinstated, or demolished and replaced with a modern structure.

Ultimately, the Anglican Synod voted by a narrow majority to reinstate the building, with an estimated cost of $104m and the CCRL Trust was established to raise the necessary funds.

Before voting, the then government had pledged a $15m taxpayer contribution, as well as a $10m loan.

Christchurch City Council also committed $10m in ratepayer funds.

By 2020, the cost of the project had increased to $154m, about 48% higher than originally estimated and by 2024, these costs had ballooned to an overall cost of $248m.

While the reinstation of the Cathedral Square church has been under way, a ‘Cardboard Cathedral’ opened opposite Latimer Square in 2013 as a temporary place of worship, but it soon became popular with tourists too.

The Cardboard Cathedral at night. Photo / ChristchurchNZ

The building was designed by award-winning Japanese architect Shigeru Ban and won the Pritzker Architecture Prize, the most prestigious prize in modern architecture, in 2014.

Bishop Peter Carrell confirmed in 2023 that the Cardboard Cathedral is set to stay open until at least 2027.

Jazlyn Whales is a multimedia journalist based in the Christchurch newsroom.