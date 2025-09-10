Fourteen years after it was badly damaged in a deadly earthquake, yet another plan has been revealed to try to rebuild Christchurch’s landmark central city cathedral.
Announced this morning, the new vision would see Christ Church Cathedral rebuilt and reopened in stages, with hopes it could welcome visitors once againby 2030.
Plans for the Gothic-style cathedral to reopen were reviewed in August last year after Christ Church Cathedral Reinstatement Ltd (CCRL) was unable to secure additional funding to cover a necessary $85 million to $95m shortfall.
Finance Minister Nicola Willis confirmed at the time that the Government would not provide any additional taxpayer funding beyond the $25m it had already allocated for the rebuild.
CCRL requested that the council retain the $7m that was collected through a targeted reinstatement rate for future use.
The new plan has attracted endorsement from tangata whenua and key business and community leaders. If successful, it would allow the Cathedral to open by the end of 2030.
“It’s been a busy time. We’ve reviewed and costed a range of options to make the reinstatement achievable,” Stewart said.
The first stage would involve restoring the tower and nave areas, as well as the western wall and rose window - the same areas that were first opened to the public when the church was originally built in 1881.
This would create a space that can seat up to 700 people.
Stewart said the Cathedral repair was an important part of the “post-quake revitalisation”.
“It is important for the city’s sake that we get this project moving,” he said.
“It’s about ensuring Cathedral Square and the properties around it are brought back to life, providing a capstone to the earthquake era for this and future generations.
“The Cathedral is a part of our city, people are united on the need for progress, so it’s time to come together and make it happen.”
“Christchurch’s central city is thriving, and while its revitalisation is often lauded, the Cathedral is an obstacle to further progress.
“Until there is a resolution, the private sector will remain reluctant to unlock investment in the properties around the Square fully.”
Dean Ben Truman said the Anglican Church leadership has agreed to commit an additional $20m to the project and that it fully supported the new plan.
“The Cathedral, with its tower and Square, was always the hub of our city as well as a major tourist attraction,” Truman said.
“A reopened Christ Church Cathedral will be, as it was before, a place that welcomes everyone and hosts important events for the city.
“We are so thankful for the significant work already achieved, and the support we’ve had in getting it to this point.
“We’re excited with this plan to get the doors open, the bells ringing, and the Square alive again.”
Ben Bridge, whose company Mainland Capital is a part of the redevelopment of Christchurch’s Noah’s Hotel landmark, said Cathedral Square is the “last piece of the puzzle” in terms of the rebuild of the CBD.
Before voting, the then government had pledged a $15m taxpayer contribution, as well as a $10m loan.
Christchurch City Council also committed $10m in ratepayer funds.
By 2020, the cost of the project had increased to $154m, about 48% higher than originally estimated and by 2024, these costs had ballooned to an overall cost of $248m.
While the reinstation of the Cathedral Square church has been under way, a ‘Cardboard Cathedral’ opened opposite Latimer Square in 2013 as a temporary place of worship, but it soon became popular with tourists too.
The building was designed by award-winning Japanese architect Shigeru Ban and won the Pritzker Architecture Prize, the most prestigious prize in modern architecture, in 2014.