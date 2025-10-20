“The damage has been reported to the police, pointing out the cctv camera nearby.
“If this was you or you have information please contact Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”
Doocey was first elected as the National MP for Waimakariri in the 2014 general election and was re-elected in 2020 and in 2023.
He is now Minister for Mental Health and Associate Minister of Health.
It comes after a window of Foreign Minister Winston Peters’ Auckland home was smashed in an alleged attack earlier this month.
A 29-year-old man has been charged with burglary and has appeared in court in relation to the incident.
Police were called on the evening of October 6 after a front window of Peters’ home he shares with partner Jan Trotman was smashed and a note was left on the door.
Before the damage, pro-Palestinian protesters had targeted the residence, gathering in front of the home chanting and writing slogans on the footpath.