The damage on the back of Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey's car after a rock was thrown through the window. Photo / Supplied

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The damage on the back of Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey's car after a rock was thrown through the window. Photo / Supplied

A Canterbury MP says he is “pretty disappointed” after a rock was thrown through the rear window of his car.

Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey said he has never had this happen before.

“Pretty disappointed that someone has thrown a rock through the back windscreen of my car,” Doocey said in a post to Facebook.

“As the local MP for 11 years now I’ve worked hard to be accessible, respectful of other people’s views and never had this happen.