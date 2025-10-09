Advertisement
New Zealand / Crime
Updated

Man charged with smashing Winston Peter’s window appears in court, pleads not guilty

Craig Kapitan
Senior Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

A man charged with burglary after allegedly smashing a window at Winston Peters' home appeared in Auckland District Court, where he pleaded not guilty. Photo / Corey Fleming

The man charged after allegedly smashing the window of Foreign Minister Winston Peters’ Auckland home with a crowbar has appeared in court.

A 29-year-old Sandringham man pleaded not guilty to burglary through defence lawyer Jonathan Hudson when he appeared before Judge Claire Ryan in Auckland District Court this morning.

