Judge Ryan allowed suppression to stay in place until his next hearing in February, at which point more fulsome submissions will be needed if suppression is to remain in place.
Judge Ryan allowed the defendant to remain on bail, but with conditions that included no contact with Peters and his partner and not to go within 1km of Peters’ home.
Police charged the man earlier this week with burglary of a residential building, which carries a sentence of up to 10 years’ imprisonment. Judge Ryan noted that the alleged victims were “of high political and public prominence”.
Police were called on Monday evening after a front window of Peters’ home he shares with partner Jan Trotman was smashed and a note was left on the door.
Before the damage, pro-Palestinian protesters had targeted the residence, gathering in front of the home chanting and writing slogans on the footpath.