A man charged with burglary after allegedly smashing a window at Winston Peters' home appeared in Auckland District Court, where he pleaded not guilty. Photo / Corey Fleming

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A man charged with burglary after allegedly smashing a window at Winston Peters' home appeared in Auckland District Court, where he pleaded not guilty. Photo / Corey Fleming

The man charged after allegedly smashing the window of Foreign Minister Winston Peters’ Auckland home with a crowbar has appeared in court.

A 29-year-old Sandringham man pleaded not guilty to burglary through defence lawyer Jonathan Hudson when he appeared before Judge Claire Ryan in Auckland District Court this morning.

He also asked for a trial by jury.

The man sought interim name suppression, but reasons for seeking suppression cannot be reported. The judge cleared the courtroom of everyone but lawyers, media and supporters of the defendant as submissions were heard.

Police prosecutor Darcel Andrews did not oppose temporary suppression so that the defence can have time to provide further documents to the court.