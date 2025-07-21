Man who died after Burnham crash south of Christchurch named by police
Peter Godden died in a two-vehicle crash on Telegraph Rd, Burnham, on July 13. Photo / Supplied
Police have released the name of the man who died in a two-vehicle crash in Burnham this month.
He was Peter Godden, 61, of Kirwee.
Emergency services responded to the crash scene on Telegraph Rd, Burnham, just after 3.30pm Sunday, July 13.
Police extended sympathies to Godden’s family and
friends.