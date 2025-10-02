Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Christchurch

Racing driver Liam Lawson to debut Christchurch fan’s helmet design at Singapore Grand Prix

Jazlyn Whales
Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Liam Lawson will show off the Christchurch-made design for the first time during the Singapore Grand Prix.

Liam Lawson will show off the Christchurch-made design for the first time during the Singapore Grand Prix.

Kiwi motorsport racing driver Liam Lawson says he’s pumped to carry a piece of Kiwi creativity with him as his newest helmet, designed by a Christchurch father-of-three, debuts at the upcoming Singapore Grand Prix.

The chosen design was brought to life after a nationwide competition that invited New Zealanders to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save