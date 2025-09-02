Ebbs, 46, said a stop at a dairy with his son had sparked the idea to enter the competition.
“My son is super into Formula One and he saw a poster for a Red Bull competition, and was like, ‘How do we enter that?‘” he said.
“But I just said, ‘we’ll give it a go’.”
Ebbs said he worked as a company director but didn’t have a background in design.
He said that his design was influenced by Lawson’s personal journey, as well as input from his children.
“I spent a bit of time just looking at the helmets that he’d had in the past and the kind of stuff he liked,” Ebbs said.
“I settled on pink, blue and white as the main colours, since Liam often uses them on his helmets.
“At first, I thought of Lightning McQueen, but I ended up focusing on his new love for golf.
“It reflects the New Zealand landscape, golf, Kiwiana and Aotearoa itself, to capture Liam’s pride and personality.
“I started picturing a Kiwi bird in a pink backwards cap driving a golf cart – I wanted a fun, cartoon-like style that evolved into something more layered, with elements like ferns, rolling hills, clouds, kiwifruit and the shape of New Zealand.”