Knife-wielding man arrested at nursing protest in Christchurch

“The heart of this dispute is the failure of the Government to provide guarantees that they will fund and resource staffing that meets what our patients need.”
Data obtained by the NZNO under the Official Information Act for 16 districts over 10 months last year showed 50% of day shifts were under-staffed.
The nurses’ organisation said its members were also fighting for safe staffing levels for patients.
Waikato Hospital emergency department nurse and union delegate Tracy Chisholm said the ED was so short-staffed that patients who soiled themselves could end up lying for hours in their filth because staff did not have time to help.
Other patients could wait all night just to be seen.
“It could mean 14 hours sitting in a waiting room through the night. It’s not uncommon for patients who arrive at 9pm to not see a doctor until the following morning,” she said.