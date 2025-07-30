Knife-wielding man arrested at nursing protest in Christchurch

One man was taken into custody at today's nurses protest in Christchurch. Photo / Supplied

One man was taken into custody at today's nurses protest in Christchurch. Photo / Supplied

A man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened to kill protesting nurses in Christchurch.

At 10.20am, police responded to reports of two men acting in a threatening manner towards a group of protesters gathered in the central city.

The event was a part of a national protest which saw more than 36,000 healthcare workers walk off the job today for 24 hours, over deadlocked contract negotiations with Te Whatu Ora.

Stuff reported that a witness saw the man and an associate pace up and down Cambridge Terrace as the banner-waving nurses marched past.

The agitated man allegedly began to wave a knife with a long blade, and shouted that he would kill nurses because his grandmother was “dying” in hospital and they weren’t working.