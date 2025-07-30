Advertisement
‘Nothing has changed for the better’: Whanganui nurses join strike for better staffing and pay

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
By
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
4 mins to read

Members of the New Zealand Nurses Organisation in Whanganui gathered at Majestic Square. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown

A nationwide 24-hour strike for better pay and safer staffing had Whanganui nurses and healthcare workers out in force on Wednesday.

When the strike began at 9am, the workers were given a guard of honour at the main entrance of Whanganui Hospital by New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union members and

