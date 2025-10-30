As Cheung drove down the Cardrona Valley, a motorist behind him noticed erratic speed changes and the vehicle drifting towards the road edge several times.
As Cheung approached a right-hand bend near the intersection with High Country Lane, he crossed the centre line and collided with a trailer being towed by a Kia Sorento, travelling in the opposite direction.
His vehicle then spun into the path of an oncoming MG carrying three foreign nationals who were studying in New Zealand.
One of the MG passengers, aged 20, was thrown from the vehicle and suffered significant head and facial injuries.
He was flown to Christchurch Hospital’s intensive care unit, where he remains with neurological damage.
The MG’s 21-year-old driver suffered multiple broken bones, while another passenger suffered fractured ribs and bruising.
Cheung’s wife needed surgery at Dunedin Hospital for abdominal injuries.
Cheung told police he recalled hiring the vehicle in Queenstown and driving towards Wānaka, but had no memory of the crash.