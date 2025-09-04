Rose said she was “very grateful for the person who supported opening that up”.

“I know it’s unconventional, but it would’ve otherwise taken me hours to get back home. If you find the landowner, their next beer is on me.”

Other members of the community commented on the farmer’s efforts, which included helping children from a primary school and their parents to get home in a timely manner.

Posts online suggest hundreds of vehicles took this diversion and didn’t have to turn back to Wānaka and take a different route.

Five patients were assessed at the scene, with one person in a critical condition transported to Christchurch Hospital by helicopter and one in a serious condition was flown to Dunedin Hospital.

A person in a serious condition was also taken to Dunstan Hospital by ambulance and police said another two “sustained moderate injuries”.

Police said Cardrona Valley Rd has reopened after the crash but traffic is reduced to one lane this afternoon while “further inquiries” take place.

Drivers have been advised to plan ahead and allow extra time for travel along the road.

Senior Sergeant Fiona Roberts, area response manager, Wānaka, Southern District, has called for witnesses to get in touch with police.

“We would like to speak with anyone who saw the accident or witnessed the manner of driving prior to the crash.

“If you have any information that could assist police, please contact us via 105, either over the phone or online. Reference file number 250904/6697.”

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.