A 42-year-old Hokitika woman has been charged with lighting the fire that destroyed the old Seaview Hospital complex on the South Island’s West Coast.
Police said the woman was arrested on Wednesday, when police executed a search warrant at a local address.
Multiple 111 calls alerted emergency services to thehref="https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/christchurch/hokitika-building-fire-at-former-seaview-hospital-witness-describes-huge-blaze/MC7KVEZZTFDSRPD7P3YXKHCLL4/#google_vignette" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/christchurch/hokitika-building-fire-at-former-seaview-hospital-witness-describes-huge-blaze/MC7KVEZZTFDSRPD7P3YXKHCLL4/#google_vignette"> blaze that consumed the Seaview Terraces in Hokitika just after 7am on August 10.
It took firefighters the best part of two days to put out the blaze and for a scene examination to take place.