Police confirmed at the time that the fire was being treated as arson and that a person had been seen walking across the former hospital grounds just hours before it went up in flames.

Multiple 111 calls alerted Fire and Emergency to the blaze at the Seaview Terraces just after 7am. Photo / Jason Boult

Detective Sergeant Graham Parsons said first responders had initially feared a person may have been inside at the time the fire was lit.

“We had real fears for the welfare of that person, and resources had to be diverted until, thankfully, we were able to establish nobody was inside,” Parsons said.

“Police would like to acknowledge those people who have provided information and assistance.

“We know this fire caused considerable unrest for the community, and hope the arrest brings some form of comfort to Hokitika residents.”

The woman faces a charge of arson and has been bailed to reappear in the Greymouth District Court on Wednesday, September 24.

‘Imagine a stay at Dracula’s Castle’

The old Seaview Hospital dates back to the 1870s and cared for more than 500 patients at its peak.

A nurses home was built on the site in 1939 and 1940 to assist in the recruitment and retention of staff.

While it closed its doors in 2009, some of its buildings later became accommodation described as the area’s “spookiest backpackers”.

Visitor reviews describe it as “a very strange place” and “full of character”.

“Staying at Seaview is a lot like I imagine a stay at Dracula’s Castle would be,” one review wrote.

“You feel you’re stepping back in time in a good way,” another review wrote.

“The site used to be a prison and a mental institution in the past; both systems have left their mark.”

Others commented on the enticing eeriness of Seaview.

“It is a real curiosity to look round and find ward beds set up, individual and shared facilities, and other quirky places.”

“We were in a camper van parked outside on the lawn – however, I am not sure I would have liked to have slept inside the building as it was a bit spooky.”