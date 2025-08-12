Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Person seen at Seaview Hospital in Hokitika hours before it caught fire, police seek information from public

Jazlyn Whales
By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Multiple 111 calls alerted Fire and Emergency to the blaze at Seaview Terrace in Hokitika just after seven this morning. Video / Jason Boult, Toni Houston

Police are looking to identify and speak with a person seen walking across the former Seaview Hospital grounds, just hours before it went up in flames.

Multiple 111 calls alerted emergency services to the blaze at the Seaview Terraces on the South Island’s West Coast just after 7am on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save