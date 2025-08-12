“Police will continue to investigate and would like to hear from any people who may have information that may assist with identifying who was involved in the arson.

“The scene examination took the better part of Sunday and half of Monday to complete, involving both fire and police investigators,” said Parsons.

“If you have any information that could help our inquiries, please update us online now or call 105.”

Information on the fire can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers, using the reference number, 250810/4743 on 0800 555 111.

‘Imagine a stay at Dracula’s Castle’

The old Seaview Hospital dates back to the 1870s and cared for more than 500 patients at its peak.

A nurse’s home was built on the site in 1939 and 1940 to assist in the recruitment and retention of staff.

It closed its doors in 2009 and some of its buildings later became accommodation described as the area’s “spookiest backpackers”.

Visitor reviews describe it as “a very strange place” and “full of character”.

“Staying at Seaview is a lot like I imagine a stay at Dracula’s Castle would be,” one review wrote.

“You feel you’re stepping back in time in a good way,” another review wrote.

“The site used to be a prison and a mental institution in the past; both systems have left their mark.”

Others commented on the enticing eeriness of Seaview.

“It is a real curiosity to look round and find ward beds set up, individual and shared facilities, and other quirky places.”

“We were in a camper van parked outside on the lawn – however, I am not sure I would have liked to have slept inside the building as it was a bit spooky.”