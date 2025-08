Trade Minister Todd McClay intends to negotiate the 15% trade tariff imposed by Donald Trump and a major announcement over the future of NCEA is expected. Video / NZ Herald

Dog team to be used in hunt for missing tramper Roy Arbon as new area of interest identified

A search dog team will be used in the next stage of the search for a missing 75-year-old tramper who has been missing for 10 days after failing to return from a day tramp.

Roy Arbon, a former Erebus disaster recovery worker and one-time accidental international drug smuggler, left his Rūnanga home on July 23.

A handwritten note said: “Gone for walk. Mt Davy to Mt Sewell. Back tonight or tomorrow morning”.

After finding the note, a concerned neighbour raised the alarm the next day.

Since then, Police and search and rescue teams, aided by a host of volunteers and specialist crews, have spent approximately 1700 search hours working to locate Arbon.