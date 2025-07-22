Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Kain Parsons death: Coroner recommends law change after fatal charity boxing match

Mike Thorpe
By
Senior journalist·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Kain Parsons, 37, died after suffering a severe head injury in a charity boxing match in 2018.

Kain Parsons, 37, died after suffering a severe head injury in a charity boxing match in 2018.

The findings of a coronial inquest into the death of a charity boxer in 2018, criticised by a mother for “pulling my son’s integrity apart”, recommend a tightening up of rules and regulations for future corporate events.

The findings come as the Government proposes to repeal the Boxing and Wrestling

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save