But Sherwood said when he went to help the woman, he was confronted within seconds as the woman yelled, “F*** you, man” before leaning over and striking him in the face.

“I sort of got concussed for a bit of a minute, and I just turned around and heard something hit the ground,” Sherwood said.

“My blood was everywhere. I could feel my tongue and my tooth was just poking out the side.

Matt Sherwood, said the incident happened so fat he did not have time to react. Photo / Supplied

“It happened so fast, I just couldn’t believe it.”

Sherwood said mall security arrived, along with police and ambulance staff, but the woman fled.

Sherwood’s wife was in the mall with their two young children and arrived at what he described as a “chaotic scene”.

His injuries meant he would need to lose six teeth and have multiple dental consultations – a process which he said has cost him and his family thousands.

Police are asking the public to help identify this woman to assist with enquiries into an assault of a Christchurch baker. Photo / Police

The images now shared by police show a woman with thick curly ginger hair, wearing a multi-coloured scarf, grey T-shirt, black track pants and bare feet.

In her hands she carries a bottle of fizzy drink and other groceries.

Police asked anyone who recognised the woman to contact them on 105 quoting file number 250906/5245.

Information could also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Earlier, Sherwood said he had been left “frustrated” with what he said was a drawn-out almost four-week process for police to find the person responsible.

“Every single sort of point we get to, it’s just like it’s forced,” Sherwood said.

“I feel like I’ve done something wrong all the time.

“Even if it did take seven weeks, I think I would have liked some sort of timeline, and just to keep up with stuff and contact me and tell me the time frame.

“It could have been over and done with.”

Last week, a police spokesperson said that staff had been in contact with the victim multiple times since the matter, providing updates.

“We continue to make progress with our investigation and will continue to update the victim when there is further information to share,” they said.