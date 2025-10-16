Advertisement
Christchurch police appeal for help identifying woman after Palms Shopping Centre attack

NZ Herald·
Police are asking the public to help identify this woman to assist with enquiries into an alleged assault of a Christchurch baker. Photo / Police

Police have released images of a woman they hope the public can identify after an alleged serious assault of a baker at a busy Christchurch shopping centre.

The incident, which left the father-of-two needing extensive dental repairs after losing teeth, happened at Palms Shopping Centre on September 6.

