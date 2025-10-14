James Arthur Holder, 55, is on trial before a jury in the High Court at Christchurch charged with Bridgwater’s murder.

Holder doesn’t deny shooting Bridgwater outside the Aranui address but claims it was in self-defence.

The Crown alleges Holder had intent when he shot Bridgwater in the abdomen.

On the trial’s second day, the court heard Bridgwater was with a woman he had met outside the festival when they were asked by her relative if they could get him cannabis or ecstasy.

In a statement read to the court, the relative said he agreed to meet them across town in Riccarton where he bought the drugs from her.

He said Bridgwater was in the car with her and another woman when the transaction took place.

The man said he was told the drugs could have come from Carisbrooke St.

A police interview with the woman, who has name suppression, was played to the court today.

She said Bridgwater approached her outside the concert and she and another woman got into his car.

They went to a Carisbrooke St property to get drugs then delivered them to her cousin, she said.

Afterwards, she said Bridgwater had intended to go home but plans changed and they returned to Carisbrooke St.

They mingled in the garage with others, including Holder, when she observed Bridgwater being a “bit rude” to one of the residents.

The resident became annoyed at that point and told Bridgwater to behave himself before he was eventually told to leave the property.

She said Holder followed Bridgwater out of the property with what appeared to be a firearm.

Then an altercation ensued and Holder shot Bridgwater in the abdomen with a .22-calibre firearm.

She was asked by police who had shot Bridgwater.

She said she couldn’t be certain because “I never saw who killed him”.

Earlier on Tuesday the jury saw security camera footage from the property of people yelling and scrambling, while cars arrived and left as people assisted Bridgwater.

Holder was heard yelling, “F*** sake, get outside”, while a woman yelled, “He’s been run over by a car”.

Holder is alleged to have left the scene and driven to an associate’s home and then the red zone before disposing of the gun.

First responders unsuccessfully tried to revive Bridgwater, who was pronounced dead about 2.43am.

Police intercepted Holder’s phone calls in the following weeks and he was arrested and charged on February 2, 2024.

The trial is being heard by Justice Lisa Preston and is set down for five weeks.

The Crown is expected to call 51 witnesses.

