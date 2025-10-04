A neighbour said they arrived home on Friday night to a street flooded with emergency services.
“Two officers knocked on my door and said that an incident had happened at around 3.30pm, and did I happen to hear anything,” they said.
Another neighbour said police were asking nearby residents if they had seen or heard anything at around 3.30pm on Friday.
“All police said was that it was a serious incident.
“There was a mobile police unit arrive, we noticed this morning, and a blue tent set up around lunchtime,” they said.
“We had police up our drive looking in our rubbish this afternoon.”
Police said a 43-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
He is set to appear in the Christchurch District Court tomorrow.