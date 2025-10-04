Advertisement
Christchurch man charged after serious Phillipstown assault

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

A man has been charged after an assault which left one person seriously injured at a Christchurch property. Photo / Supplied

A man has been charged after an assault left one person seriously injured at a Christchurch property.

Police said they responded to the serious assault on Olliviers Rd in Phillipstown around 6pm on Friday.

“One person at the address was transported to the hospital in a serious condition, while

