A man has been charged after an assault which left one person seriously injured at a Christchurch property. Photo / Supplied

A man has been charged after an assault left one person seriously injured at a Christchurch property.

Police said they responded to the serious assault on Olliviers Rd in Phillipstown around 6pm on Friday.

“One person at the address was transported to the hospital in a serious condition, while another was taken into custody.”

A scene guard remained in place overnight with a scene examination carried out on Saturday.

Two neighbours who asked to remain anonymous said there had been a significant police presence in the street since Friday.