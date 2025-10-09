The video was posted to a popular Facebook page where people submit their dashcam footage of accidents or bad driving.

RD Kawana posted the original video with the caption: “I have so many questions”.

He told the Herald he saw the caravan at 10.32am after he and his partner had just finished cleaning their car at Splash n Dash on Blenheim Rd.

A car was spotted dragging a disintegrating caravan in Christchurch. Photo / RD Kawana

“He was turning right from Clarence St on to Blenheim Rd but I’m not too sure on where he went after.”

The intersection where the video was filmed is in the Riccarton suburb, west of the city centre and Hagley Park.

A car and caravan were filmed on Blenheim Rd in Riccarton, Christchurch. Photo / Google

Thomas Merrin also spotted the low-riding caravan, earlier in the morning in eastern Christchurch.

“It was driving along Anzac Drive heading south at 10am with the front end flying off it,” Merrin said.

“Driver was just cruising through, not aware of anything I don’t think, or purely didn’t care”.

The caravan was listed on Facebook Marketplace for $1500. Photo / Jacob Betman

Jacob Betman, who builds off-road caravans, told the Herald he went to buy the caravan at the weekend and recognised the caravan and the van towing it in the video.

The doors and windows of the caravan were bought for $600. Photo / Jacob Betman

He said the caravan was listed on Facebook Marketplace for $1500.

“It looked like it had been rolled,” Betman said.

He said he refused to pay the asking price, but he did return later and pay $600 for the doors and windows, which do not appear to be fitted on the caravan in the picture or video of it.

“There was no way that caravan was going anywhere,” Betman said.