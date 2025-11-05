Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / New Zealand / Christchurch

Christchurch department store Ballantynes faces ‘severe recession’ as retailer trims roles

Mike Thorpe
Senior journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

NZ Herald Afternoon Update | Unemployment is out of control, Auckland battles with homelessness. Video / NZ Herald

New Zealand’s last great department store is facing the squeeze from a difficult retail environment that its management describes as a “severe recession”.

Staff were told at a meeting in Christchurch last week that the company was facing challenging times.

“We pride ourselves on being open and transparent in our

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save