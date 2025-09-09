The cutting-edge device is housed at GCH Aviation’s Christchurch Rescue Helicopter, the base for Canterbury Westpac Rescue Helicopters.

The new technology is capable of rapidly scanning large areas of bush or alpine terrain to locate missing people has been described as "life changing". Photo / George Heard

Rick Knight, Air Rescue Crew Chief at GCH Aviation, said the new technology could be “a real life-saver when we are searching for people in the bush or in an avalanche”.

“Right now, Christchurch will be home to the only South Island detector, making it a critical asset for South Island operations,” Knight said.

“RECCO intends to eventually place another unit further south, but for now, we’re proud to be leading this innovation for the South Island.”

Canterbury search and rescue teams will be joining over 42 countries already using the technology globally. Photo / George Heard

Andrew Hobman of Avalanche New Zealand and a RECCO spokesperson said New Zealand has joined over 42 countries already using the technology.

“If the lost person has a reflector in their jacket or backpack, the helicopter detector can pick up the signal quickly, whether in dense bush or avalanche conditions,” Hobman said.

“This equipment has been designed in Sweden for exactly this purpose and has a proven track record.

“We’re proud to see it now supporting Kiwi search and rescue operations.”

The detector arrived in the South Island on September 5 and was immediately deployed the following day to assist search and rescue teams in locating a missing man. Photo / George Heard

