The items were found inside a foreign-branded Sweed black backpack.

The Herald looked further into the items the man was carrying and found a similar Sweed-branded backpack on the South Korean fashion website GVG.

The Herald found a backpack of the same brand on the South Korean fashion website GVG.

Although the bag could be shipped to New Zealand from GVG, there was no retail presence of stores in NZ selling the branded backpack.

Police said it was investigating all avenues in order to identify the deceased man, including whether he was a visitor to NZ.

The pair of distinctive gloves with bright yellow between the fingers and on the stitching were from the brand Firm Grip, which can be purchased at Mitre 10 for $19.98.

The gloves are described broadly as hand protection and a “go-to glove for a wide variety of tasks”.

The gloves found were from the brand Firm Grip, which can be purchased at Mitre 10 for $19.98.

A black bike pump was also one of the items found, branded as a Blackburn ‘Shorty Comp Mountain Pump’.

The specific bike pump was not currently listed on the Blackburn website; however, a similar Blackburn bike pump could be purchased from Torpedo7 for $27.99.

A Powerade-branded drawstring bag was also with the man and was made by NZ company AMS.

The Powerade brand is owned by the globally renowned Coca-Cola Company and sold in more than 80 countries worldwide.

Detective Sergeant Chris Power said it’s unfortunate the man remained unidentified.

“We appreciate all those who have come forward with information so far and continue to follow lines of inquiry where they become available,” Power said.

“Police are hoping that these images, paired with a description of the deceased, may be recognised by someone in the community.”

Yesterday, police were searching the surrounding area at the intersection of Horotane Valley, Port Hills, Tunnel Rd and in Duncan Park.

Earlier, police said the man was wearing a black, long-sleeved, woollen jersey, black trousers and grey tramping boots.

Anyone who can help identify the man can contact police on 105 and quote file number 250919/7193.