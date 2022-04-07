Christchurch woman's death being treated as a homicide

Police were called to the property on Walcot St in Bromley, Christchurch about 5pm on Monday. Photo / NZME

Christchurch police are treating the unexplained death of a woman in her 60s as a homicide.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nicola Reeves said a woman was found deceased on Monday inside a Walcot St property. The scene examination is continuing.

Reeves said a post-mortem examination has now been completed, and police continue to make inquiries into how the woman died.

Police were called to the property in the suburb of Bromley about 5pm on Monday.

Police will not be releasing details about the woman's identity at this time.