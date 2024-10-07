“It’s incredibly sentimental to me, as it was my mum’s home for years before she went into dementia care. It contains special items such as my mum’s artwork, and other Finnish things special to me. It was a home.”
They believed more than one person must have been involved.
“A huge job to have moved this - they removed six metres of fence and must have had a reasonable vehicle for towing, and a number of people involved,” they said.
The tiny home was spotted on the side of the road in the Opawa area last Monday afternoon.