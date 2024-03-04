The 'tiny house pod' was on a trailer in its Katikati yard when it went missing.

The 'tiny house pod' was on a trailer in its Katikati yard when it went missing.

Social media users have helped the police recover a “tiny house pod” worth $120,000 that went missing from Katikati and was later found near Rotorua.

Police said in a statement today the pod was found in Ngongotahā, Rotorua on Friday.

“Police were able to recover the tiny home thanks to assistance from the public,” the statement said.

Tiny House Builders owner Rebecca McLean said the “tiny house pod” was on a trailer and located at its Katikati yard.

McLean said she discovered the pod – which had two bedrooms and wardrobes but no kitchen or bathroom – gone on February 26.

She said a vehicle on site was also missing.

The tiny house pod was recovered by the police with help from the public.

McLean said she posted on social media, asking if anyone had seen the pod at 2am or 3am.

She said several people called her and reported sightings. McLean passed the information on to the police.

McLean said the pod was found in Ngongotahā and had been returned to the Katikati yard.

Her original online post had 450 shares and more than 50,000 views, she said.

“It was just a really good result to have everyone band together and keep an eye out and share it [the post] … which created a lot of eyes which is how we got it back.”

The tiny house pod had been staged at the time of the alleged theft, including artwork on the walls and the bed being made.

McLean said the pod was staged so it had artwork on the walls and the bed had been made.

Alleged damage to the pod was “nothing that can’t be repaired”, she said.

McLean said the trailer, pod and staging cost around $120,000. She was not sure at this stage how much repairs would cost.

The police statement said a man had been charged with the burglary of the pod on February 26.

Tactical Crime Unit Constable Sean Skinner said a motorbike and trailer were also found and seized.

He encouraged the community to help police by reporting suspicious activity and crimes.

“The public are our eyes and ears, and are pivotal in any investigation.”

Information could be provided by calling 111 if it’s happening now, calling 105 after the fact, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.