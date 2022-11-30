He is a terrorist, an inhumane and wicked mass killer – a "monster" and "undoubtedly" New Zealand's "worst murderer". And now the Christchurch mosque gunman will never be released from prison, spending the rest of his life behind bars without any possibility of parole. Video / Chris Tarpey

The Christchurch mosque gunman who killed 51 people in 2019 claims he only pleaded guilty “under duress through torture”.

The Court of Appeal confirmed last month that Brenton Tarrant had filed an appeal against his conviction and sentence.

On Thursday, the New Zealand Herald was granted access to his appeal application.

Under the question what were the grounds for his appeal the terrorist claimed “I only entered a guilty plea under duress through torture”.

He did not have a lawyer acting for him, and said his appeal was out of time due to a “variety of reasons”.

“Held under illegal and torturous prison conditions, necessary legal documents withheld from myself, fallout with previous lawyers, irrationality brought on through prison conditions”, he claimed.

The Australian national was also asked about the nature and complexity of the issues raised by his appeal. He replied: “myriad and far-reaching, implicates many people, and is of international significance”.

At the end of the notice it asks for the signature of appellant or lawyer, the terrorist wrote: “Cannot use signature, as Corrections blocks my letters if I do”.

Imam Gamal Fouda who survived the terror attack at his Deans Ave mosque where 44 worshippers were shot dead during Friday prayer earlier said he has faith in the New Zealand judicial system.

“I believe that this will cause significant trauma in our community and that the terrorist will gain nothing from it,” he said.

“I am struggling to understand why he is doing this when he himself pleaded guilty.

“I cannot help but think that this is another action from this terrorist to harm his victims again by keeping alive the memory of him and his terrorist actions.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said following news of the gunman’s appeal she wouldn’t comment on his “attempts to re-victimise people”, and explained her reasoning.

“I made a pledge a long time ago I wouldn’t publicly name the terrorist from March 15 and that’s because his is a story that should not be told,” she said.

“His is a name that shouldn’t be repeated and I’m going to apply that same rule in commenting on his attempts to revictimise people.

“We should give him nothing.”

In March 2020, the terrorist pleaded guilty to 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder, and a terrorism charge.

He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

At the time of his guilty pleas, many victims of the terror attack expressed their relief at having been spared the trauma of having to sit through a trial.

