Christchurch terror attacks: Deadline set for submissions to Coroner

A flower tribute to the victims in Christchurch.

A deadline has now been set for submissions to the coronial investigation into the Christchurch terror attacks.

Families of those murdered in the March 15 massacre have until August 18 to make submissions to Chief Coroner Judge Deborah Marshall around a possible inquest process.

In January Coroner Marshall said she was yet to decide whether an inquest would be held.

She said that each victim's family would be supplied with a package of information relating to the event and the cause and circumstances of death.

Police attempt to move people away from outside the Al Noor Mosque in the wake of the shooting.

The families could then make a submission to her to request any further details they wanted or to set out issues that come within the coronial jurisdiction and which they consider were not resolved by either the criminal prosecution process or the Royal Commission of Inquiry report.

Each family received a 53-page police evidential overview alongside the individual information about their lost loved ones.

The police document details what the police investigation showed regarding the gunman's movements on March 15, 2019, and the evidential basis confirming timings, location, and the response of the police and ambulance service.

Today Coroner Marshall said she was nearing a decision on whether or not to hold an inquest.

"While I am continuing to listen to and respond to the families affected by this tragedy, the next step in this information-sharing process is for unanswered questions to be identified and a decision made about opening an inquiry," she said.

"I am asking families of the Shaheed, victims of gunshot wounds and other interested parties to contact me about issues or concerns they consider have not been resolved by the prosecution process or the Royal Commission of Inquiry report by Wednesday 18 August 2021."

"The preference for submissions is a brief outline of one or two paragraphs, in order to offer as many people as possible the chance to submit within the timeframe.

Police arrest the gunman after an attack on two mosques in Christchurch on March 15, 2019.

"These submissions will help inform my decision on whether to hold a coronial inquiry and or inquest."

Coroner Marshall said families could pass information to her through their lawyers, or by contacting the Office of the Chief Coroner directly.

Fifty one people died and 40 were wounded in the 2019 terror attack at two Christchurch mosques.

Brenton Tarrant pleaded guilty to charges of murder, attempted murder and terrorism and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after a four-day hearing in the High Court at Christchurch in August.

In December a report from a Royal Commission of Inquiry into the terrorist attacks was released, making 44 recommendations on a number of topics and focused on whether there had been an ability to prevent the massacre.

Earlier this year Coroner Marshall explained the purpose of providing the families of the death with the information package.

"The purpose of providing these key events and timings is to identify any outstanding issues the interested parties may have that fall within the jurisdiction of the Coroner," she said.

"The issues identified will inform the Coroner's decision on the holding of an inquiry into the deaths of those killed in the terrorist attacks."

Images of police pursuing and capturing the terrorist are also in the report.

The overview reveals intricate details of the gunman's trip from his home in Dunedin to Christchurch - including photographs of his vehicle sourced from cameras across the South Island.

Police have been able to pinpoint exactly the route he took and where he stopped - including a petrol station in Oamaru where he purchased coffee and food - before he got to the first mosque.

Alongside the overview families have been offered they can also request further details including:

• Summary of known circumstances relating to each victim.

• CCTV image of the victim entering the mosque, if available.

• Overview map depicting the approximate location that the victim was located.

• Verification of death.

• Coroner's Certificate and Release of Body documentation.

• Post Mortem Report.

• Disaster Victim Identification Report.